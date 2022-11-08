Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 100 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 100 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 50s from Alton died due to the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a three-day period from Nov. 4 through Nov. 7.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 32 20s 26 30s 9 40s 9 50s 12 60s 5 70+ 7

The county also reported that 22 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 20 adults and two children.

Of the 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine adults are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,033 people have died due to the virus in the county.

The county announced Tuesday it decreased its emergency operational status to a level 3, down from a level 2.