Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 205 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 205 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a four-day period from Oct. 28 through 31.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 8 12-19 5 20s 11 30s 6 40s 11 50s 19 60s 31 70+ 114 Total: 205

The county also reported that 33 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 adults and four children.

Of the 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, three staff members and two students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,028 people have died due to the virus in the county and 235,466 people have tested positive.

There are currently 121 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.