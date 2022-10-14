Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 69 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 69 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older from Edinburg died as a result of the virus. He was vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 11 through Oct. 13.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 12 12-19 11 20s 6 30s 4 40s 12 50s 7 60s 7 70+ 10 Total: 69

The county also reported that 39 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 38 adults and one child.

Of the 39 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults and one child are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, three staff members and 13 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,016 people have died due to the virus in the county and 234,552 people have tested positive.

There are currently 255 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.