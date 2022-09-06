Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death and 1,188 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 1,188 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman in her 70s or older from McAllen died as a result from the virus. The woman was vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a three-day period from Sept. 2 through Sept. 5, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 261 12-19 269 20s 120 30s 128 40s 116 50s 117 60s 91 70+ 86 Total: 1,188

The county also reported 107 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 79 adults and 28 children.

Of the 107 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 people are in intensive care units, including 11 adults and two children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,985 people have died due to the virus in the county and 230,125 people have tested positive.

There are currently 2,004 reported active cases of COIVD-19 in the county.