Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19.
The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26.
A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|209
|20s
|168
|30s
|111
|40s
|123
|50s
|154
|60s
|119
|70+
|161
The county also reported that 75 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,052 people have died due to the virus in the county.
