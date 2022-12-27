Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19.

The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26.

A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 209 20s 168 30s 111 40s 123 50s 154 60s 119 70+ 161

The county also reported that 75 adults and four children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 79 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,052 people have died due to the virus in the county.

