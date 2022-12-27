Valley health official warns of spike in new Covid cases due to holiday gatherings

Christmas may have come to an end, but a local health official warns about a potential increase in Covid cases.

More than 500 cases were reported in Cameron County last week. The county’s health authority, Dr. James Castillo, says the Christmas gatherings could increase that number.

“With Christmas, we'll probably see it going into the new year… extending that run of Covid and flu and RSV — all three of those respiratory viruses,” Castillo said.

Castillo added that positive Covid cases started spiking following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Covid hospitalizations are also rising, but Castillo said there are less severe Covid cases due to people being up-to-date on all their vaccines, getting their boosters, and that some people have already gotten Covid.

The public is still urged to wear a mask to prevent the spread of germs.