Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 132 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 132 cases of COVID-19.

A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a man in over the age of 70 from Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated, and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a four-day period from Nov. 18 through Nov. 21.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 52 20s 14 30s 15 40s 7 50s 17 60s 9 70+ 18

The county also reported that 18 adults and two children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven are in intensive care units.

Since the pandemic began, 4,040 people have died due to the virus in the county.