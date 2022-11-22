Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 132 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 132 cases of COVID-19.
A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a man in over the age of 70 from Weslaco died as a result of the virus. One of the deceased individuals was not vaccinated, and the other was not up-to-date on the latest vaccine, according to the report that covers a four-day period from Nov. 18 through Nov. 21.
The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of cases
|0-19
|52
|20s
|14
|30s
|15
|40s
|7
|50s
|17
|60s
|9
|70+
|18
The county also reported that 18 adults and two children are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 20 people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven are in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, 4,040 people have died due to the virus in the county.