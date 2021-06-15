Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 91 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 91 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s from McAllen and a woman in her 70s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,893 people in the county have died due to the virus.

Of the new 91 cases reported Tuesday, 69 are confirmed, 19 are probable and three are suspect.

The county has reported 92,357 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

MONDAY'S NUMBERS: