Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths and 138 cases of COVID

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 138 cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s or older, both from Edinburg, died as a result of the virus. One person was not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 27 12-19 13 20s 17 30s 27 40s 17 50s 15 60s 7 70+ 15 Total: 138

The county also reported 32 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 adults and two children.

Of the 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 12 patients are in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.

Since the pandemic began, 196,875 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,879 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 355 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.