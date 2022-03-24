x

Hidalgo County reports 397 positive cases of COVID-19

Thursday, March 24 2022

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported no new deaths related to the coronavirus, and 397 people tested positive for COVID-19.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 76
12-19 48
20s 55
30s 67
40s 52
50s 48
60s 37
70+ 14
Total: 397

The county also reported 44 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 43 adults and one children.

Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 13 patients are in intensive care units, all of who are adults.

Across Hidalgo County schools, no new staff members and students tested positive for COVID-19. 

Since the pandemic began, 196,737 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,877 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 427 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

