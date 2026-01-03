185 acres burned in brush fire near Los Fresnos
At least 30 Rio Grande Valley firefighters battled a large brush fire near Los Fresnos that burned 185 acres.
The fire occurred in the Del Mar Heights area, east of Los Fresnos off Highway 100 on Saturday.
The Brownsville Fire Department was called to assist the Los Fresnos Fire Department. Brownsville Fire Chief Sheldon Jarrett said dry conditions played a factor, but they were able to contain the fire.
Jarrett said the fire has now been fully contained. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2026
-
Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley
-
Young adults among most treated for flu in the Valley
-
Vendors set up shop for First Friday market event in Brownsville
-
Parents in Escobares upset after learning registered sex offender played Santa at...
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland