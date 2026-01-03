185 acres burned in brush fire near Los Fresnos

At least 30 Rio Grande Valley firefighters battled a large brush fire near Los Fresnos that burned 185 acres.

The fire occurred in the Del Mar Heights area, east of Los Fresnos off Highway 100 on Saturday.

The Brownsville Fire Department was called to assist the Los Fresnos Fire Department. Brownsville Fire Chief Sheldon Jarrett said dry conditions played a factor, but they were able to contain the fire.

Jarrett said the fire has now been fully contained. No structures were lost, and no injuries were reported.