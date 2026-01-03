Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into DPS unit in Cameron County
A Brownsville man was arrested for allegedly drunk driving and crashing into a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit.
Orlando Enriquez, 28, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez.
The crash happened on Friday at around 11:49 p.m. on eastbound Frontage Road of U.S. 83 east of White Ranch Road.
Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a DPS patrol unit was stationary with its emergency lights on. The trooper was conducting an inspection on a non-contact commercial motor vehicle.
A 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Enriquez, was traveling eastbound on Frontage Road and collided with the DPS unit, according to Hernandez.
A trooper was inside the patrol unit at the time of the crash but did not sustain any injuries, Hernandez said. Enriquez sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was eventually medically cleared for incarceration.
Enriquez was arrested and transported to the Cameron County Jail.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in January 2026
-
Special needs teen celebrates birthday with help from the Valley
-
Young adults among most treated for flu in the Valley
-
Vendors set up shop for First Friday market event in Brownsville
-
Parents in Escobares upset after learning registered sex offender played Santa at...
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland