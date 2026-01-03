Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into DPS unit in Cameron County

Photos courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A Brownsville man was arrested for allegedly drunk driving and crashing into a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit.

Orlando Enriquez, 28, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to DPS spokesperson Maria Hernandez.

The crash happened on Friday at around 11:49 p.m. on eastbound Frontage Road of U.S. 83 east of White Ranch Road.

Hernandez said preliminary investigation revealed a DPS patrol unit was stationary with its emergency lights on. The trooper was conducting an inspection on a non-contact commercial motor vehicle.

A 2018 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Enriquez, was traveling eastbound on Frontage Road and collided with the DPS unit, according to Hernandez.

A trooper was inside the patrol unit at the time of the crash but did not sustain any injuries, Hernandez said. Enriquez sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was eventually medically cleared for incarceration.

Enriquez was arrested and transported to the Cameron County Jail.