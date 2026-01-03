Young adults among most treated for flu in the Valley

South Texas Health System emergency rooms are busy. Officials said about two dozen people are showing up daily with the flu.

Flu season is in full swing and many people across the Rio Grande Valley are doing what they can to stay healthy.

"I try to stay away from the general population because of it. We do a lot of handwashing, and we stay away from the stores and populated areas because of it," Edinburg resident Neydy De Leon said.

De Leon visited a doctor's clinic, where she learned she tested positive for strep throat.

"I didn't feel sick, and they said you came back positive for strep. I was like wow, I didn't have any indicators, so it is worrisome with the babies at home," De Leon said.

De Leon is a mother of two and says her focus now is making sure her children don't get sick.

"Disinfecting the house, making sure everything is ventilated, making sure the spread of germs is limited," De Leon said.

Her biggest concern? Her youngest child.

"I'm worried, especially since my son is only seven months old. I'm worried, especially since he is young and their immune systems hasn't developed as ours has, their fever is hard to break," De Leon said.

De Leon's illness comes as flu season hits its peak.

STHS says their ER's are busy. Since September, 2,000 people have shown up with the flu at their ER's. Of those, 150 had to be hospitalized for flu-related complications, and most patients are young adults.

"20s to 30s, and I think that is due to lack of access to healthcare. The 20s and 30s are the working middle class and patients that don't have a doctor," STHS Program Director Michael Menowsky said.

Menowsky says half of those hospitalized got their flu shot. The current trend is typical for this time of year.

"We don't have a lot of patients that have access to the vaccine, and because of that, the spike that we get in our patient population, with the Winter Texans coming down, I think what we are seeing now is about what we see every year," Menowsky said.

On average, STHS treats 25 to 30 flu patients each day. De Leon says the situation is a reminder for everyone to stay cautious.

