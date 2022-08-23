Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths and 881 new cases of COVID-19

The Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 881 newly reported cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

One male from Mercedes and one female from McAllen died as a result of the virus. They were in their 70s. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a three-day period from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, 2022.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 223 12-19 113 20s 123 30s 99 40s 98 50s 90 60s 62 70+ 73 Total: 881

The county also reported 127 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 107 adults and 20 children.

Of the 127 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 people are in intensive care units. They include 17 adults and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 3,970 people have died due to the virus in the county and 226,460 people have tested positive.

There are currently 1,593 reported active cases of COVID-10 in the county.