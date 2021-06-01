x

Hidalgo County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 71 positive cases of COVID-19

By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported 71 positive cases of COVID-19 and zero coronavirus-related deaths. 

The last time the county reported zero deaths was on April 22. The county also reported zero coronavirus-related deaths on April 16 and Nov. 30, 2020.

Since the pandemic began, 2,878 people have died due to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County, according to the Health and Human Services Department. 

The county also reported Tuesday that 71 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 15 are confirmed, 37 are probable and 19 are suspect. 

The age groups for those who tested positive are: 

  • 24 people in the 0-19 age group
  • 15 people in their 20s
  • 9 people in their 30s
  • 8 people in their 40s
  • 6 people in their 50s
  • 6 people in their 60s
  • 3 people in their 70s+
