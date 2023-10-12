Hidalgo County residents face tax rate proposal on the November ballot

Thousands of voters in Hidalgo County will be deciding on a proposed change to their tax rate during next month’s election.

Those ballot items could cause confusion when people get their property tax statements in the mail.

Hidalgo County residents will be mailed a property tax statement before the November election. People living within the Edinburg, Hidalgo, La Joya, McAllen, Mission, Monte Alto, PSJA and Progreso school districts will receive a second statement after voters approve the new tax rates.

The ballot item stems from two laws that reduce property taxes for all homeowners across the state.

“This means that school districts could potentially face, in the future, decreased funding because they are being forced to bring down their tax rate,” legal counsel Eden Ramirez explained.

The possible drop in funding is why these Hidalgo County school districts want voters to pass a new tax rate.

The proposed change at Edinburg CISD still decreases taxes by 18 cents, but at a lower rate than what it would be if residents vote against it. If voters living within Edinburg CISD say "no" to the proposed tax rate, they will still see a decrease of 21 cents.

Early voting for the November 2023 election starts Monday, Oct. 23.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

