Hidalgo County's first COVID-19 vaccination clinic hits capacity hours before opening

Hidalgo County's first community vaccination clinic hit capacity Tuesday morning, when more than 800 people lined up at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds in Mercedes to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The line started forming on Monday afternoon. By 6 a.m. Tuesday — two hours before the vaccination clinic was scheduled to open — about 800 people were already waiting.

Hidalgo County, which had 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine available, had already hit capacity for Tuesday's event.

"Please be patient. There will be many, many more vaccination clinics," said Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez, the chief administrative officer for Hidalgo County Health and Human Services. "There will be many, many more opportunities to get your vaccine."

Hidalgo County will vaccinate health care workers, the elderly and people with certain medical conditions first.

