Hidalgo County sees a decrease in hospitalized coronavirus patients

Hidalgo County reports a decrease in total number of COVID patients hospitalized.

Just last month, Hidalgo County hospitals were at full capacity. Beds for COVID-19 patients were scarce.

But now there are some signs the situation is slightly improving.

"We're continuing to see a decrease in total number of COVID patients that are in the hospital. At our height approximately two weeks ago we had 11 hundred people in the hospital now we're having about 600 a little bit less maybe," said Dr. Ivan Melendez.

Dr. Melendez, the county's health authority, says although this is encouraging they're not seeing as much of a decrease when it comes to ICU patients.

And for those caring for COVID-19 patients, like Monica Cardenas. the situation is still dire.

"Overwhelming is the only way to say it. Our overall deaths I think have decreased but we still have a lot of them that they stay sick for a really long time.”

Cardenas says although they're seeing fewer patients per day, the threat that COVID-19 presents should be at the forefront of everyone's mind.

