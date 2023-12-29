Hidalgo County sending out new voter registration cards

The Hidalgo County Elections Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for their latest voter registration card.

More than 390 thousand cards were mailed out to registered Hidalgo County voters that will be valid to use in all elections through Dec. 31, 2025.

Those who don’t receive a card by the end of January 2024 can call the elections department at 956-318-2570, or go to their office at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.

Those wanting to vote in the March 2024 primary must be registered by Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

For more information, go to the county’s election website.