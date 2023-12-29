Hidalgo County sending out new voter registration cards
The Hidalgo County Elections Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for their latest voter registration card.
More than 390 thousand cards were mailed out to registered Hidalgo County voters that will be valid to use in all elections through Dec. 31, 2025.
Those who don’t receive a card by the end of January 2024 can call the elections department at 956-318-2570, or go to their office at 213 S. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg.
Those wanting to vote in the March 2024 primary must be registered by Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr food truck vendors participating in New Year's ball drop
-
TxDOT prepping for Saturday opening of Harlingen to Edinburg connector
-
Brownsville humanitarian organization feeding asylum seekers traveling in migrant buses
-
Consumer Reports: Celebrate the New Year with nonalcoholic sparkling wine
-
2 men killed in McAllen crash