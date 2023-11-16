Hidalgo County sergeant releases comic book

Rafael Madrigal was 12-years-old when he bought his first comic book.

“I fell in love with comics,” Madrigal recalled. “I spent every single second I had — all my life — on comic books."

That passion for superheroes who saved lives inspired Madrigal to serve and protect. The 50-year-old works as a sergeant at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Madrigal said he saw a lot during his years working in law enforcement.

“The things that we see out there, the chaos, the death… my comics have been a break from that,” Madrigal said.

Reading comic books became his way of tapping into another universe, so Madrigal decided to create his own.

In February, Madrigal released “Atreydean Justice,” a comic book he said was 38 years in the making.

The comic is based on faith, family and justice, Sgt. Madrigal said, adding that he hopes his story will inspire others to work towards their dreams.

“I want this to be a little light for somebody out there,” Madrigal said. “If it could touch this one person out there that could really understand it, read it and see it, that's all I really need right there."

Watch the video above for the full story.