Hidalgo County sheriff announces re-election bid

Hidalgo County’s top law enforcement official is seeking a fourth term in office, according to a news release.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra announced his reelection bid in a Thursday news release.

Guerra was first elected sheriff in November 2014. He’d been serving in that role since April 2014 when he was appointed interim sheriff by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court.

“Hidalgo County residents have entrusted me with this office because they value the diligent work we do to address solutions that contribute to continuously improving our community’s safety, and this is a job I take very seriously,” Guerra stated in the release.

The release also noted several of Guerra’s accomplishments, such as the implementation of the Texas Anti-Gang Center in McAllen and creating the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Community Foundation.