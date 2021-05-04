Hidalgo County sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg
Hidalgo County deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound Monday night in rural Edinburg, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce located north of FM 1925 on Las Canas Road.
At about 10:21pm, deputies responded to a Welfare Check at the 12000 blk of Avenida Dulce located N of FM 1925 on Las Canas Rd in rural Edinburg. Deputies discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/EoguxpptV3— Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 4, 2021
Deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists were at the scene Tuesday morning, Guerra said.
Guerra said a homicide investigation is underway.
More News
News Video
-
Experts say lack of tourism impacts economy of border towns as travel...
-
Consumer Reports: May filled with sales and deals
-
Students gear up for in-person learning— experts say interacting with peers is...
-
UTRGV set to hold in-person graduation ceremonies
-
Low voter turnout in McAllen: Less than 14,000 cast ballots out of...