Hidalgo County sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg

3 hours 45 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, May 04 2021 May 4, 2021 May 04, 2021 5:35 AM May 04, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Hidalgo County deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound Monday night in rural Edinburg, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce located north of FM 1925 on Las Canas Road. 

Deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound. 

HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists were at the scene Tuesday morning, Guerra said. 

Guerra said a homicide investigation is underway.  

