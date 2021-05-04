Hidalgo County sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound in rural Edinburg

Hidalgo County deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound Monday night in rural Edinburg, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

At about 10:21 p.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at the 12000 block of Avenida Dulce located north of FM 1925 on Las Canas Road.

At about 10:21pm, deputies responded to a Welfare Check at the 12000 blk of Avenida Dulce located N of FM 1925 on Las Canas Rd in rural Edinburg. Deputies discovered a deceased adult male with a gunshot wound. pic.twitter.com/EoguxpptV3 — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) May 4, 2021

Deputies found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

HCSO Major Crimes Investigators and Crime Scene Specialists were at the scene Tuesday morning, Guerra said.

Guerra said a homicide investigation is underway.