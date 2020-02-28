Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy arrested for choking family member

Bernardo Mata Garcia (Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office)

EDINBURG – A Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for possibly choking a family member.

According to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, Bernardo Mata Garcia was arrested for assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, a third degree felony and for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.

The alleged assault was reported Saturday, Feb. 22. An internal investigation by the criminal investigations division led to the arrest Friday.

Mata is placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the internal investigation, as standard department protocol.