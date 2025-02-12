Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announces launch of Operation Alliance

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office are working with several federal officers to find and arrest people in Hidalgo County who are in the country illegally, and have warrants for violent criminal charges.

“Not only with ICE, we have FBI, DEA, HSI, ATF, U.S. Marshals,” Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said. “We put together a team to go out there and help look for these individuals."

Operation Alliance was launched on Jan. 27, 2025, Guerra said.

“We identified 96 individuals that currently have violent felony charges out of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office," Guerra said. “These individuals were vetted to make sure that they are in the country and do not have legal status to be in this county."

During its first week, Operation Alliance led to the arrest of six of those individuals, Guerra said.

In its second week, seven additional individuals were arrested.

All 13 individuals are currently in the Hidalgo County jail with an ICE detainer.

“We are talking violent crimes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injuries, indecency with a child, sexual assault,” Guerra said. “There is a lot of fear out there, but as the sheriff, I am here to tell you they shouldn't be fearful if you don't have a violent criminal record."

The American Civil Liberties Union said it’s still important for the migrant community to know their rights.

“Everybody has rights regardless of their legal status, regardless of what they are accused of, even regardless of what a warrant says about their arrest," ACLU legal assistant Valeria Alvarado said.

Alvarado said even if an individual is in the country illegally and facing violent criminal charges, or if they have a clean record, their rights remain the same.

“Don't sign anything you don't understand or without an attorney present, and you do have the right to remain silent,” Alvarado said.

Guerra said at the end of the day, regardless of your legal status, don't be afraid to call 911 for help.

“If you do not have status in this country, and you are a victim of a crime, we want you to call us,” Guerra said. “We are going to give you good service and solve that crime."

Guerra told Channel 5 News the sheriff's office plans to have Operation Alliance in place for at least another week.

Watch the video above for the full story.