Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrests 24-year-old man on suspicion of capital murder

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced that investigators had arrested a man on suspicion of capital murder.

Saul Galindo Rodriguez, 24, is accused of killing 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez was found dead Sunday in his car near the intersection of Mile 1 East and Mile 10 North.

"The Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Specialists responded to the area to continue the investigation and process the scene for evidence," according to the news release. "Investigators identified the body inside the vehicle as Gerardo Gonzalez, who had apparent visible injuries. An autopsy has been ordered and will be conducted to determine the cause of death."

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra is scheduled to hold a news conference after the magistration hearing.