Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Community Foundation receives $70K for scholarships
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office employees and relatives will be getting some help paying for their higher education.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office Community Foundation was given a $70,000 donation from the Wyatt Ranches Foundation. The money will be used for scholarships.
"The board gives attention to first time college students...we would want to help them out first," sheriff Eddie Guerra said. "The money goes directly to the university."
Employees and relatives must be attending an accredited university in order to be eligible for the scholarship.
