Hidalgo County sheriff's office deputies assisting with 'unstable' individual in Palmhurst

2 weeks 5 days 21 hours ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 September 03, 2020 9:53 PM September 03, 2020 in News - Local

Authorities responded Thursday night to an active scene in Palmhurst.

Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers are helping Palmhurst police with that they call an “unstable” individual.

According to a DPS sergeant, the incident involved a man thought to be suicidal in a nearby field. 

It happened in the neighborhood behind the police department.

Palmhurst police says they have no other information they can confirm at the moment.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

