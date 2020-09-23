Hidalgo County sheriff's office deputies assisting with 'unstable' individual in Palmhurst
Authorities responded Thursday night to an active scene in Palmhurst.
Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers are helping Palmhurst police with that they call an “unstable” individual.
According to a DPS sergeant, the incident involved a man thought to be suicidal in a nearby field.
It happened in the neighborhood behind the police department.
Palmhurst police says they have no other information they can confirm at the moment.
We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Taco Ole
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Partial Knee Replacement
-
UTRGV athletes launch 'Vaqueros United' initiative
-
Texas State Teachers Association survey reveals concerns about how school districts will...
-
New details emerge about woman accused of sending poison to President Trump...