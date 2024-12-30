x

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office discuss dangers, consequences of celebratory gunfire

During New Year's Eve, Rio Grande Valley residents will bring in the new year with fireworks, but some might take it a step further by firing a gun in the air.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Enrique Longoria speaks with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on the dangers of celebratory gunfire and the consequences if you are caught.

