Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate armed robbery in Donna

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's is investigating an armed robber that occurred at a meat market in Donna a week ago.

Deputies responded to the Los Amigos Meat Market on the 6200 block of Browning Street. The victim told deputies he was in the parking lot when two Hispanic men got out of a white Chevrolet 4-door Sedan.

One of the males displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim give him his truck. The two suspects drove off in the victim's white 1998 Chevrolet Silverado.

Two more suspects, also Hispanic males, remained in the Sedan and drove off behind the stolen truck.

The stolen truck is described with an extended cab wit ha black bull guard on the front, metal step rails and a Texas logo sticker in the lower left corner tailgate with Texas license plates AB1-3055.

The truck was later crossed into Mexico by an unknown female.

The sheriff's office is urging anyone with any information to contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477.