Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate dead body found in rural Alamo

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found in rural Alamo.

Sgt. Enrique Longoria said deputies responded to the 2300 block of North Cesar Chavez Road on Sunday afternoon. He said when deputies arrived, they found a decomposed adult female body on the property.

Investigators and crime scene specialists with the sheriff's office are gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.

