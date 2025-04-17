Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Man to be arraigned for assaulting his father, causing serious injury

A man has been arrested by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for allegedly assaulting his father, according to a news release.

The news release said deputies responded to a welfare check at the 6500 block of Sharp Road in rural San Carlos on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. The incident was later classified as an injury to an elderly person with serious bodily injury.

Deputies spoke with family members who said 86-year-old Francisco Coronado had been assaulted by his son, 42-year-old Francisco Coronado Jr., according to the news release.

The news release said Coronado was found in the backyard, bleeding from his head, nose and mouth. He appeared disoriented, but was able to tell deputies he had been attacked. Coronado Jr. had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival.

EMS was called and Coronado was taken to a local hospital. Medical staff informed deputies Coronado had suffered head trauma, along with a broken nose, cheekbone and jaw, according to the news release. He was intubated following surgery and remains in critical condition.

The news release said investigators with the sheriff's office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force, were able to locate Coronado Jr. and take him into custody.

Coronado Jr. confessed to assaulting his father and was booked in the county jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.