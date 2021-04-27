Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Mission man admits to fatally running over his wife

Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

New details released Tuesday by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office allege a Mission man admitted to running over his wife after an argument.

Erick Alberto Solache-Araujo, 27, is accused of killing his wife, identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Karen Alexia Lopez.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Mission Regional Medical Center Sunday night regarding a suspicious circumstances call for service.

Deputies met with medical staff who said Karen Lopez arrived at the hospital accompanied by her husband with multiple injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the news release.

Solache-Araujo told deputies he rushed his wife to the hospital after finding her injured on the canal bank near their home.

Deputies located the crime scene located north of 2 Mile Line on East Goodwin Road. Investigators say they found physical evidence on Solache-Araujo’s vehicle consistent with medical staff’s findings.

Solache-Araujo was transported to the Sheriff’s Office, where he provided a statement admitting to running over his wife with his vehicle after an argument, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office says Solache-Araujo has been charged with first-degree murder and will be arraigned by Justice of the Peace Jason Pena Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are searching for any additional information or witnesses in the case.

Officials also advise anyone who has been a victim of domestic violence to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-3114 or the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office Victims Unit at 956-292-7616.