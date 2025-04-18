Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for stolen equipment from drainage district

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office are searching for the persons responsible for stealing equipment from Hidalgo County Drainage District #1.

The sheriff's office said they responded to the drainage district, located south of State Highway 107 and Sunflower Road, on April 15 in reference to stolen property.

The safety manager reported that unknown suspects had entered the property and stolen two trailers along with additional equipment, according to the sheriff's office. The property was last seen on April 14.

Anyone with any information on the theft is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.