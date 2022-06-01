Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 56-year-old man

Courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old man who was last seen near Mission last week.

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday for Gustavo Rivas Galvan, who was last seen May 25 around noon near Bagley St. in rural Mission.

Galvan is reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Galvan is described as a white male who is five feet, two inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black with gray hair and has a tattoo of the letter “G” on his left forearm.

He was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt, old blue jeans with mismatched shoes.

Those with any information about Galvan’s whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.