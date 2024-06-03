Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help in locating a missing person.

The sheriff's office said 49-year-old Juan Luis Calvillo Avila suffers from various medical conditions.

Avila was last seen in the early morning hours of June 1 in the area of FM 493 and State Highway 107 in La Blanca. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and white and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Investigator Jose Rodriguez at 956-250-3252 or the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.