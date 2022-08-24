Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office warns residents on scam phone call

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about an individual calling residents of Hidalgo County claiming to be an HSCO Sergeant.

The individual is telling residents that they owe a fine and need to pay, or else they will face a court hearing.

HCSO would like to remind people that deputies will never ask for a payment or collect a fine from an individual, and to never provide any personal information to an unknown caller.

If you receive a call, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call the HCSO at 956-393-8114.