Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Woman found unresponsive in Mercedes apartment suffered a stroke

The 39-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in her Mercedes apartment last week died from a stroke “due to illegal substance abuse,” according to an autopsy.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Casa Saldana Apartments in reference to an unresponsive female.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Maria Camelia Araiza had been transported to Knapp Medical Center after her boyfriend noticed she wasn’t moving.

Araiza passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy was ordered for Araiza, which revealed she “suffered a stroke due to illegal substance abuse, ruling the manner of her death as accidental,” the release stated.

Those in need of information on available substance abuse program are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114.