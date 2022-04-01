Hidalgo County tax offices to begin closing on Wednesdays due to lack of staff

Pablo "Paul" Villarreal, Jr. Courtesy photo

A lack of staff is causing the Hidalgo County Tax Office to close its offices every Wednesday, beginning next week.

“We were forced to take this action because of a heavy workload as society begins to return to normal after two years of pandemic, combined with a high vacancy on our staff,” Hidalgo County Tax Assessor Collector Pablo Villarreal, Jr. said in a statement.

While the offices will be closed for public transactions on Wednesdays, employees will continue working inside to catch up on a backlog of title work, correspondence and other accounting duties in order to meet contractual obligations, Villarreal said.

The public is encouraged to handle tax-related business online.

The Wednesday closures will begin on April 6.