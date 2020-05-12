Hidalgo County to expand coronavirus testing for eligible patients
More coronavirus testing will be ramping up in Hidalgo County starting this week.
On Wednesday, May 13, residents will be able to get tested at the county’s drive-thru site at Hargill Elementary School. Testing will be free.
Sites will also be set up on Thursday at the main office for Monte Alto Independent School District and at Dr. Javier Saenz Middle School in Mission.
However, officials say residents must talk to their doctor first and make an appointment.
Anyone who is recommended to be tested can registered at txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
