Hidalgo County to hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week

KRGV File Photo

Hidalgo County will hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week in Edinburg, Elsa, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco.

The clinics will be held on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.

Officials say a minimum of 1,500 Moderna doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register, residents must fill out a form online or call 956-292-7765.

To register online, click here.

The clinics will take place at the following locations: