Hidalgo County to hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week
Hidalgo County will hold several COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week in Edinburg, Elsa, Hidalgo, McAllen, Mission, Pharr and Weslaco.
The clinics will be held on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27.
Officials say a minimum of 1,500 Moderna doses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register, residents must fill out a form online or call 956-292-7765.
To register online, click here.
The clinics will take place at the following locations:
- • Hidalgo County Health Clinic- Edinburg located at 3105 E. Richardson Rd in Edinburg. For more information, call 956-318-2040.
- • Hidalgo County Health clinic- Mission located at 211 Schuerbach Rd in Mission. For more information, call 956-585-2461.
- • Hidalgo County Health clinic- Elsa located at 708 E. Edinburg Street in Elsa. For more information call 956-262-1141.
- • Hidalgo county Health Clinic- Pharr located at 300 W. Hall Acres in Pharr. For more information, call 956-787-1531.
- • Hidalgo County Health Clinic- Hidalgo located at 702 E. Ramon Ayala Dr. in Hidalgo. For more information, call 956-843-7463.
- • Hidalgo County Health Clinic- Weslaco located at 1901 N. Bridge in Weslaco. For more information, call 956-968-7541.
- • Hidalgo County Health Clinic- McAllen located at 300 E. Hackberry in McAllen. For more information, call 956-682-6155.