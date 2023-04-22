Hidalgo ISD principal files lawsuit against city, police department
The principal of Hidalgo Early College High School is now suing the city and police department for $20 million.
Hidalgo police arrested principal Rafael Tinoco and athletic director Monty Stumbaugh last month.
Stumbaugh is accused of assaulting a freshman soccer player at the high school, and Tinoco is charged with tampering with a witness related to the assault allegation.
In the lawsuit, Tinoco is seeking at least $20 million in damages. He also wants a jury trial, as he claims his civil rights were violated during his arrest.
He also claims the arrest was part of an attempted political takedown.
