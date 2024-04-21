Hidalgo ISD voters to decide on $25.5 million bond elections

Next week, voters with the Hidalgo Independent School District will start to decide on two separate bonds for $25.5 million in new facilities.

Proposition A calls for $23 million to build a new technical training center, and a new barn for agriculture classes.

Proposition B calls for $2.5 million for new athletic facilities.

If both bond propositions are approved by voters, the Hidalgo ISD tax rate in 2025 would go from $1.20 for every $100 of property value to $1.23 per $100.

It’s the same tax rate from 2023.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Early voting begins Monday, April 22. More information on the bond elections are available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.