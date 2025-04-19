Hidalgo police investigate infant death at daycare
The Hidalgo Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at a daycare.
A 911 call was made on Tuesday from Little Explorers Daycare about a baby that was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, where they died.
Authorities say the baby was severely sick.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
