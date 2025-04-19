x

Hidalgo police investigate infant death at daycare

Hidalgo police investigate infant death at daycare
2 hours 47 minutes 56 seconds ago Saturday, April 19 2025 Apr 19, 2025 April 19, 2025 1:22 PM April 19, 2025 in News - Local

The Hidalgo Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at a daycare.

A 911 call was made on Tuesday from Little Explorers Daycare about a baby that was not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, where they died.

Authorities say the baby was severely sick.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days