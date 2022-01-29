x

High school soccer highlights 1-28-22

3 hours 12 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, January 28 2022 Jan 28, 2022 January 28, 2022 10:43 PM January 28, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HIDALGO, Texas -- District play began tonight in 31-5A and 32-5A high school soccer.

Click on the video above for highlights.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days