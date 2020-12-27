High-speed chase ends near Edinburg
A high-speed chase ended near Edinburg on Saturday.
The chase involved a white SUV. Two people ran from the vehicle.
One of the people who fled, a man, was detained, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. Another person remained on the run Saturday night.
Deputies found drugs in the car.
Watch the video for the full story.
