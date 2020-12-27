x

High-speed chase ends near Edinburg

4 hours 7 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, December 27 2020 Dec 27, 2020 December 27, 2020 7:30 AM December 27, 2020 in News - Local

A high-speed chase ended near Edinburg on Saturday.

The chase involved a white SUV. Two people ran from the vehicle.

One of the people who fled, a man, was detained, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. Another person remained on the run Saturday night.

Deputies found drugs in the car.

