Highway 77 construction affecting Brownsville businesses

Small businesses along Old Highway 77 in Brownsville are feeling the growing pains of construction.

The city, now six months into a project, may be affecting sales.

An area along the highway is sectioned off to one lane of traffic and the sides of the road are currently being dug up as the city installs sewer lines.

A taquería along Old Highway 77 says this construction has affected their profit.

El Taco Loco Taquería employee Camilo Hernandez says the taquería is usually packed with people, but since reconstruction started on Old Highway 77 last October, fewer customers have come in.

"The restaurant was almost always full, from the moment we opened until closing. As you can see right now it's pretty empty," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says they have lost about 60 percent of sales.

Brownsville City Engineer Carlos Lastra says construction is on schedule.

"Just to be patient with us, at the end of the day this is something that will benefit the community. Be patient and be mindful, once this thing is done it will be a brand-new roadway," Lastra said.

The over $13 million project, funded by certificates of obligations and Brownsville Public Utility funds, will give the pothole riddled road a facelift.

Crews are also working to add in concrete curbs, gutters and sidewalks the road lacked.

"It was in very bad condition. It is a highly traveled roadway for anyone that lives in Brownsville that uses that extensively," Lastra said.

Lastra says they are currently working on utility work by installing a sewer line. The next step is adding in a water line.

"After that, we will put in our storm sewer lines and after that, we will work on the actual roadway," Lastra said.

Officials say, weather permitting, construction on the road is set to be completed in December 2026.