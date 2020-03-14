Hilcorp to keep finances private amid Alaska oil assets deal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A regulatory agency in Alaska has granted a request by Hilcorp Energy Company to keep its finances private during a $5.6 billion deal to buy BP Alaska's pipeline assets. Anchorage Daily News reported that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska said Thursday that the Texas-based company and its subsidiaries can keep their financial statements confidential. Alaska Public Interest Research Group analyst Philip Wight says it is considering legal action to reverse the decision. Hilcorp announced in August that it intended to purchase BP Alaska's operation in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, including BP’s stake in the 800-mile trans-Alaska pipeline and related pipelines.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.