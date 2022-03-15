Hiring event for oil and gas industry set for Thursday
A major oil and gas industry job fair is scheduled for Thursday, March 17 at the convention center in South Padre Island.
The job fair is scheduled to start 9 a.m. and will have 35 companies looking to fill up more than 1,000 jobs that are available.
The available positions are based in Texas and Louisiana.
