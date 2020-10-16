Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Heriberto Alanis
Heriberto Alanis was born at Knapp Medical Center. Year later, Alanis returned to Knapp as a doctor.
"It's kind of great, being able to practice here in the same hospital where I was born," Alanis said.
The son of Mexican immigrants, Alanis was raised in Elsa.
As a young man, Alanis worked with volunteers to transport patients from Elsa to Knapp. That experience inspired Alanis to become a doctor.
Watch the video for the full story.
