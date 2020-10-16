x

Hispanic Heritage Month: Dr. Heriberto Alanis

2 hours 26 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 11:36 AM October 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Monica De Anda

Heriberto Alanis was born at Knapp Medical Center. Year later, Alanis returned to Knapp as a doctor.

"It's kind of great, being able to practice here in the same hospital where I was born," Alanis said.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Alanis was raised in Elsa.

As a young man, Alanis worked with volunteers to transport patients from Elsa to Knapp. That experience inspired Alanis to become a doctor.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days