Historic Citrus Theater reopening as event venue

The Historic Citrus Theater in downtown Edinburg offers a glimpse into the Rio Grande Valley and film history.

When it first opened in 1941, the Citrus Theater was the place in the Valley to see big movies.

At one point, it was even one of the only places to watch the news on video

Countless Valley families made memories at the theater until it closed in 1993. But that fondness only grew, as seen by how a Facebook group dedicated to sharing stories of the theater has over 1,500 members.

Now, the theater is reopening as Citrus Live, an event venue that will open its doors to the public on Thursday, May 1.

The reopening is happening after Renee Sanchez Leal and her business partner Nick Cantu bought the theater in 2021, and announced plans the following year to renovate it.

Sanchez said that despite supply chain issues and inflation pushing the project back, the Valley's passion for the Citrus Theater kept them going.

“This meant so much to the community,” Sanchez said.

While Sanchez and Cantu have been remodeling the theater, Joshua Kennedy has been gathering stories and artifact for nearly a year for a documentary that will play at the theater’s grand opening.

Kennedy said learning about the Citrus Theater gave him a new perspective on his own hometown.

“We have this conception sometimes here in the Valley that nothing ever happens in the Valley,” Kennedy said. “We're not cut off from the rest of the world, at least with the Citrus we had this connection through the movies."

The Citrus Live’s grand reopening is set for Thursday, May 1. The Citrus Live is holding a contest on their Facebook page to win tickets to the grand reopening.

Tickets are also on sale for the Citrus Live’s first event, a comedy show set for Friday, May 9.

